Cheesecake in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cheesecake
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Drunken Apple Cheesecake
|$10.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Blackberry Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Cherry Cheesecake
|$5.99
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|LEMONBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$9.50
mixed berries, lemon, vanilla, cashews, pecan crust topped with coconut and berry coulis
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$11.00
with Chocolate Crumb Crust. Topped with almond oat crumble and With Vanilla Chantilly. Serves 2.
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$11.00
with Chocolate Crumb Crust. Topped with almond oat crumble and With Vanilla Chantilly. Serves 2.
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Cheesecake
|$7.95
VG // GF + DF + SF
raw vegan cheesecake made with seasonal flavors. does contain and was made in a facility containing nuts and other allergens.
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Cotton Candy Swirl Cheesecake
|$6.49
Cotton candy flavored pink and blue swirled cheesecake is baked on a graham crust and topped with a ring of strawberry whipped cream …..and a cloud of cotton candy!
|Wicked Brownie Cheesecake Caramel
|$6.95
White chocolate cheesecake entwined with gooey pockets of salted dulce de leche caramel and scattered with deeply chocolate brownie bites. It’s wickedly delis!
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
|$8.45
|Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
|$8.45
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Chef's Choice Cheesecake
|$9.00
A chef's choice cheesecake.
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$5.50
Oreo cookie crust, vanilla cheesecake with Oreos, whipped cream, Oreo dust
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.00
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or amaretto syrup.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.00
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or amaretto syrup.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$6.95
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$8.00
|Creme Brulee Cheesecake
|$8.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|New York Cheesecake
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|CHEESECAKE
|$7.95
A crumbly graham cracker crust and silky cream cheese filling
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$9.00
Traditional cheesecake with black cherry compote.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Basque Style Cheesecake
|$10.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Creme Brulee Cheesecake
|$8.00
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$8.00
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
|$12.00
Classic cheesecake mixed with vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of blueberries, then topped with an 800° homemade blueberry compote.
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$12.00
New York style cheesecake, topped with an 800° homemade raspberry compote and fresh raspberries.
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$12.00
Classic style cheesecake, thick and rich with Dulce De Leche, topped with and sitting in a thin layer of caramel with a light dusting of sea salt.
Southern Pecan
6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte
|Mixed Berry Cheesecake
|$9.95