Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cheesecake

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drunken Apple Cheesecake$10.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$5.99
Blackberry Cheesecake$5.99
Cherry Cheesecake$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LEMONBERRY CHEESECAKE$9.50
mixed berries, lemon, vanilla, cashews, pecan crust topped with coconut and berry coulis
More about Living Kitchen
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$11.00
with Chocolate Crumb Crust. Topped with almond oat crumble and With Vanilla Chantilly. Serves 2.
Strawberry Cheesecake$11.00
with Chocolate Crumb Crust. Topped with almond oat crumble and With Vanilla Chantilly. Serves 2.
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Item pic

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$7.95
VG // GF + DF + SF
raw vegan cheesecake made with seasonal flavors. does contain and was made in a facility containing nuts and other allergens.
More about Village Juice Co
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cotton Candy Swirl Cheesecake$6.49
Cotton candy flavored pink and blue swirled cheesecake is baked on a graham crust and topped with a ring of strawberry whipped cream …..and a cloud of cotton candy!
Wicked Brownie Cheesecake Caramel$6.95
White chocolate cheesecake entwined with gooey pockets of salted dulce de leche caramel and scattered with deeply chocolate brownie bites. It’s wickedly delis!
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake$8.45
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake$8.45
More about Bahn Thai
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Choice Cheesecake$9.00
A chef's choice cheesecake.
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carmel Pecan Cheesecake$11.00
More about Osteria LuCa
Item pic

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$5.50
Oreo cookie crust, vanilla cheesecake with Oreos, whipped cream, Oreo dust
More about Suárez Bakery
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$5.00
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or amaretto syrup.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$5.00
A house favorite topped with your choice of strawberry puree, chocolate syrup or amaretto syrup.
More about Nothing but Noodles
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Style Cheesecake$6.95
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
More about The Bella Ciao
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
JAPANESE CHEESECAKE$6.00
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$8.00
Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New York Cheesecake$5.00
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESECAKE$7.95
A crumbly graham cracker crust and silky cream cheese filling
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Style Cheesecake$9.00
Traditional cheesecake with black cherry compote.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Style Cheesecake$10.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Cheesecake$6.95
More about Cajun Queen
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee Cheesecake$8.00
Oreo Cheesecake$8.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$12.00
Classic cheesecake mixed with vanilla-bean cream cake and sweet swirls of blueberries, then topped with an 800° homemade blueberry compote.
Raspberry Cheesecake$12.00
New York style cheesecake, topped with an 800° homemade raspberry compote and fresh raspberries.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$12.00
Classic style cheesecake, thick and rich with Dulce De Leche, topped with and sitting in a thin layer of caramel with a light dusting of sea salt.
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Berry Cheesecake$9.95
More about Southern Pecan
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Crispy Chicken

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Mousse

Fish And Chips

Waffles

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Shawarma

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston