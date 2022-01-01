Chicken burritos in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken burritos
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.50
Chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese.
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHICKEN BURRITO
|$17.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled chicken. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte
|Shrimp and Chicken Burrito -
|$12.95
Blackened shrimp & seasoned chicken wrapped with black beans, rice, roasted red peppers, guacamole, cheese & our Cilantro White Sauce