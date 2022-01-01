Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken burritos

El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$8.50
Chicken, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Main pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BURRITO$17.50
flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, bell peppers, red rice and grilled chicken. Smothered with red and green enchilada sauces and melted mixed cheese.
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Shrimp and Chicken Burrito - image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa

3201 North Davidson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Shrimp and Chicken Burrito -$12.95
Blackened shrimp & seasoned chicken wrapped with black beans, rice, roasted red peppers, guacamole, cheese & our Cilantro White Sauce
More about Cabo Fish Taco - NoDa
Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

11611 North Community House Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Delivery
Shrimp & Chicken Burrito$12.95
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Ballantyne

