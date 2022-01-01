Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned chicken with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Chicken, Provolone, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
More about mattiesdiner
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers onions and buffalo sauce (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll$15.00
More about From Philly to Charlit

