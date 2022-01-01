Chicken cheesesteaks in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Thinly sliced, seasoned chicken with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Chicken, Provolone, Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)
|$19.00
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers onions and buffalo sauce (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll
|$15.00