Chicken enchiladas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about 37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte
|Chicken Enchiladas Green
|$14.00
|Chicken Enchiladas Christmas
|$14.00
|Chicken Enchiladas Red
|$14.00
organic chicken, roasted vegetables, chihuauhua cheese, poblano crema,. served with black beans & rice. red chile, green chile, or christmas
More about Southbound - Southend
Southbound - Southend
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
CHIHUAHUA CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHICKEN ADOBO, SALSA ROJA, SOUTHBOUND CREMA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO