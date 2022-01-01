Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

The Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Pizzadilla$18.00
Springer Mtn Farms Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Mozzarella, Folded and Pressed, Served with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole
More about The Suffolk Punch
Southbound image

 

Southbound - Southend

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Adobo Fajitas for Two$20.00
ADOBO MARINATED CHICKEN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIMICHURRI CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
More about Southbound - Southend
Banner pic

 

Cantina 1511- Toringdon - 12330 Johnston Rd

12330 Johnston Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
More about Cantina 1511- Toringdon - 12330 Johnston Rd

