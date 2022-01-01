Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Noodles$10.63
Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)
Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles$10.63
Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds
More about The Dumpling Lady
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
More about Bahn Thai
Item pic

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Noodles- Chicken Broth$4.00
More about Bao and Broth
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Ramen$10.00
Peruvian Shrimp Ramen, Edamame, Peruvian Corn, Poached Egg, Noodles
More about Yunta
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba Chicken Noodles$12.95
Spicy Udon Chicken Noodles$12.95
More about Ru Sans

