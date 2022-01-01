Chicken noodles in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken noodles
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Spicy Chicken Noodles
|$10.63
Flour noodles with fresh chicken thighs, Serrano peppers, dried chilis, and spices. Very spicy (in a good way)
|Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles
|$10.63
Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bao and Broth
1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte
|Kids Noodles- Chicken Broth
|$4.00
Yunta
2201 South Blvd., Charlotte
|Chicken Noodle Ramen
|$10.00
Peruvian Shrimp Ramen, Edamame, Peruvian Corn, Poached Egg, Noodles