Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$12.50
melted mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese and pomodoro sauce served on a seeded hoagie roll
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
18" Spinach Chicken Parmesan$23.99
10" Spinach Chicken Parmesan$10.99
16" Spinach Chicken Parmesan$20.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti$23.00
Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
More about Osteria LuCa
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Hero$8.50
Chicken Parmigiana$12.95
With your choice of pasta
Chicken Parmigiana - NO PASTA$7.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$13.25
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese and freshly cut basil.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$13.25
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese and freshly cut basil.
More about Nothing but Noodles
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA D image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA L$13.50
Flour egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA D$13.50
Flour egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$11.50
The Italian American Classic - crispy chicken breasts, melted cheese and tomato sauce, served with a side of organic spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan - Family$52.00
The Italian American classic - crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
House breaded chicken Romano breast topped with San Marzano tomato basil sauce and melty cheese on a crusty baguette.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Chicken Parmigiana Hero image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$11.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
18" Spinach Chicken Parmesan$23.99
10" Spinach Chicken Parmesan$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Zio Casual Italian- New image

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
All natural chicken breast, breaded in house and served with homemade angel hair, mozzarella and traditional sauce.
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$12.99
breaded fried chicken with house made marinara and mozzarella cheese, on potato buns, finn fries
Chicken Parmesan$16.99
breaded chicken cutlets, housemade marinara, mozarella, with a side of pasta marinara.
More about Blackfinn

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Shrimp Wraps

Sticky Buns

Taco Salad

Rice Balls

Strawberry Shortcake

Brisket

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston