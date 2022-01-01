Chicken parmesan in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$12.50
melted mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese and pomodoro sauce served on a seeded hoagie roll
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
8504 Park Rd, Charlotte
|18" Spinach Chicken Parmesan
|$23.99
|10" Spinach Chicken Parmesan
|$10.99
|16" Spinach Chicken Parmesan
|$20.99
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti
|$23.00
Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Hero
|$8.50
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.95
With your choice of pasta
|Chicken Parmigiana - NO PASTA
|$7.95
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.25
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese and freshly cut basil.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.25
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan cheese and freshly cut basil.
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA L
|$13.50
Flour egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA D
|$13.50
Flour egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.50
Fried chicken with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.50
The Italian American Classic - crispy chicken breasts, melted cheese and tomato sauce, served with a side of organic spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmesan - Family
|$52.00
The Italian American classic - crispy chicken breast, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. This family style entree is served with five chicken breasts and your choice of two sides.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
House breaded chicken Romano breast topped with San Marzano tomato basil sauce and melty cheese on a crusty baguette.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$12.99
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmesan Dinner
|$11.95
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte
|18" Spinach Chicken Parmesan
|$23.99
|10" Spinach Chicken Parmesan
|$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
All natural chicken breast, breaded in house and served with homemade angel hair, mozzarella and traditional sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Parmesan Sliders
|$12.99
breaded fried chicken with house made marinara and mozzarella cheese, on potato buns, finn fries
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.99
breaded chicken cutlets, housemade marinara, mozarella, with a side of pasta marinara.