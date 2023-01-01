Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Big Apple Deli

201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pita$7.50
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch
More about Big Apple Deli
GWRNoDa image

 

Great Wagon Road Distillery, GWRNoDa and The Broken Spoke

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pita$10.95
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, feta w/ Dijon Lemon Vinaigrette
Chicken Ranch Pita$10.95
Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon and Ranch Dressing
More about Great Wagon Road Distillery, GWRNoDa and The Broken Spoke
Consumer pic

 

Brazwells Premium Pub - 1627 Montford Dr

1627 Montford Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pita$14.00
More about Brazwells Premium Pub - 1627 Montford Dr

