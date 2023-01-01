Chicken pitas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Big Apple Deli
201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Pita
|$7.50
Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch
Great Wagon Road Distillery, GWRNoDa and The Broken Spoke
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Chicken Pita
|$10.95
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapenos, feta w/ Dijon Lemon Vinaigrette
|Chicken Ranch Pita
|$10.95
Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon and Ranch Dressing