Chicken rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken rolls
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte
|Malai Chicken Roll
|$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita. (HALAL)
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutneys. Served w/ Raita. (HALAL)
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Chicken Roll
|$7.50
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chicken Roll
|$10.99
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)
|$19.00
|Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll
|$14.00
|Buffalo Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers onions and buffalo sauce (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll
|$15.00