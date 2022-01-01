Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Egg Rolls$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malai Chicken Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in cream, ginger, garlic, yogurt, and cardamom. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita. (HALAL)
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutneys. Served w/ Raita. (HALAL)
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Roll$7.50
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Roll$10.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a 11.5in Amoroso roll)$19.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers onions and buffalo sauce (8oz of meat on a 10in Amoroso roll$15.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Item pic

 

IndiGrille

1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken Kati Roll$6.49
Tandoori Chicken
More about IndiGrille

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Tuna Salad

Naan

Baked Ziti

Croissants

White Pizza

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Soup

Vanilla Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston