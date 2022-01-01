Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large (2 halves) stuffed avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce,$12.00
1/2 Stuffed Avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce$8.00
More about Calle Sol
Item pic

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, celery, red onions, dried cranberries, chopped parsley, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Add Extra Blackened Chicken to any Salad$3.00
Add Extra Grilled Chicken to any Salad$3.00
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, snow peas, crispy wontons, seed salsa (contains nuts), NC free range chicken, toasted sesame miso dressing
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, snow peas, crispy wontons, seed salsa (contains nuts), and NC free range chicken with toasted sesame miso dressing
Mexi Cali Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, kale, panko fried chicken, corn, avocado, house-made croutons, cotija cheese, Cajun Caesar dressing
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad$11.99
Pulled Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Salad$10.99
Our marinated jerk chicken breast with shredded pepper-jack cheese for an extra kick, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and croutons. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, croutons, and diced tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
More about Legion Brewing
Pesto Chicken Salad image

 

Just Fresh

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Salad$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
More about Just Fresh
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken Salad$11.25
Grilled or fried chicken breast bites, mixed greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, and fried onion straws
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Item pic

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Chicken Salad$11.95
romaine, spinach, chicken, mango, pistachio, cilantro, pistachio dusted goat cheese medallions. dressing: cilantro lime ginger (unless another dressing is selected)
suggested add-on: avocado
More about Village Juice Co
Flip-A-Los image

 

Flip-A-Los

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad Meal$8.50
More about Flip-A-Los
Item pic

DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Bao and Broth

1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (406 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Bun$4.50
Ginger Chicken, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame, Scallions, Cucumbers
More about Bao and Broth
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
Southwestern Chicken Salad$11.99
Crisp Romaine, Grilled blacken chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Shredded cheese blend, topped with crispy tortilla strips served with jalapeño ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded cheese, topped with Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce,
More about Jackie Boy's
l'Ostrica image

 

l'Ostrica

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Chicken Salad$9.00
Perfect for a snack or lunch. Fresh dill. Celery. Shallot. Mayo. A small hit of Dijon. (GF, DF)
More about l'Ostrica
Thai Chicken Salade image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$16.00
Thai Chicken Salade$16.00
Chicken Salade Croissant$13.00
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.69
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
More about The Bella Ciao
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$8.95
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bbq Chicken Salad$12.00
BBQ Chicken, Field Greens, Midwest Fried Cheese Curds, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Peppadews & Lavash Croutons
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Bowl$9.00
Hibachi chicken & mixed fresh green topped with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, croutons, and ginger dressing
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Twisted Eats by Kre8 image

 

Twisted Eats by Kre8

1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chinese Chicken Salad$11.00
seared chicken, roasted peppers, napa cabbage, asian vinaigrette, sunflower kernels, sriracha drizzle
More about Twisted Eats by Kre8
Rocket Pizza NC image

 

Rocket Pizza NC

1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Rocket Pizza NC
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.75
Crisp romaine lettuce,croutons,shred mozzarella, grill chicken
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Wood grilled chicken breast rubbed with our wing rub over little gem romaine and local greens topped with red onions, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted peppers and Juicy Jay Dressing
ABLT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$11.00
Chicken salad wrapped with avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
More about Legion Brewing
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Venetian Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken salad made with shredded chicken breast, curry powder, grapes and walnuts. Layered with romaine lettuce and fresh tomato on grilled flatbread.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Bleu Barn North End image

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spring Thyme Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Local free–range chicken, carrot, celery, red onion, green onions,
dried cranberries, and a creamy citrus thyme vinaigrette, with arugula on a buttery toasted croissant
More about Bleu Barn North End
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (8048 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)$17.90
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.
More about Chima Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery

