Chicken salad in Charlotte

Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Large (2 halves) stuffed avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce,
|$12.00
|1/2 Stuffed Avocado - Aji marinated chicken salad stuffed into a fresh avocado with dressed lettuce
|$8.00
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, celery, red onions, dried cranberries, chopped parsley, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
|Add Extra Blackened Chicken to any Salad
|$3.00
|Add Extra Grilled Chicken to any Salad
|$3.00
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, snow peas, crispy wontons, seed salsa (contains nuts), NC free range chicken, toasted sesame miso dressing
|Mexi Cali Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, kale, panko fried chicken, corn, avocado, house-made croutons, cotija cheese, Cajun Caesar dressing
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$11.99
|Pulled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Jerk Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our marinated jerk chicken breast with shredded pepper-jack cheese for an extra kick, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, and croutons. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, croutons, and diced tomatoes. Served with 2 sides of dressing of your choice!
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
Just Fresh
5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Pesto chicken salad, lettuce, and tomatoes on toasted whole wheat bread
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Popcorn Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Grilled or fried chicken breast bites, mixed greens, cheddar, red onion, tomato, and fried onion straws
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Tropical Chicken Salad
|$11.95
romaine, spinach, chicken, mango, pistachio, cilantro, pistachio dusted goat cheese medallions. dressing: cilantro lime ginger (unless another dressing is selected)
suggested add-on: avocado
DIM SUM • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Bao and Broth
1115 N Brevard St Ste 15 Charlotte, NC 28206, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Bun
|$4.50
Ginger Chicken, Kewpie Mayo, Sesame, Scallions, Cucumbers
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Apple Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed Baby Greens, Romain Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, topped with Pecans, Blue cheese crumbles and fresh sliced granny apple.
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Crisp Romaine, Grilled blacken chicken, Red Onion, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Shredded cheese blend, topped with crispy tortilla strips served with jalapeño ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded cheese, topped with Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce,
l'Ostrica
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Chef's Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Perfect for a snack or lunch. Fresh dill. Celery. Shallot. Mayo. A small hit of Dijon. (GF, DF)
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.00
|Chicken Salade Croissant
|$13.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.69
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
|$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
|Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad
|$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Bbq Chicken Salad
|$12.00
BBQ Chicken, Field Greens, Midwest Fried Cheese Curds, Onion Straws, Tomatoes, Peppadews & Lavash Croutons
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Chicken Salad Bowl
|$9.00
Hibachi chicken & mixed fresh green topped with dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, croutons, and ginger dressing
Twisted Eats by Kre8
1440 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$11.00
seared chicken, roasted peppers, napa cabbage, asian vinaigrette, sunflower kernels, sriracha drizzle
Rocket Pizza NC
1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.75
Crisp romaine lettuce,croutons,shred mozzarella, grill chicken
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
Wood grilled chicken breast rubbed with our wing rub over little gem romaine and local greens topped with red onions, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted peppers and Juicy Jay Dressing
|ABLT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$11.00
Chicken salad wrapped with avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Venetian Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken salad made with shredded chicken breast, curry powder, grapes and walnuts. Layered with romaine lettuce and fresh tomato on grilled flatbread.
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|Spring Thyme Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Local free–range chicken, carrot, celery, red onion, green onions,
dried cranberries, and a creamy citrus thyme vinaigrette, with arugula on a buttery toasted croissant
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS
Chima Steakhouse
139 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Boneless Chicken Caesar Salad (14 oz)
|$17.90
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan and homemade caesar dressing. Served with aji chicken thigh and your choice of sauce.
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
|$7.60
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
|Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad
|$7.60
Our signature chicken salad mixed with jalapeños and shredded cheddar cheese served on a croissant.
