Chicken sandwiches in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souviaki Sandwich$9.95
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Toasted brioche with garlic butter,
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped
with our Comeback Sauce.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, celery, red onions, dried cranberries, chopped parsley, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Pimento Chicken Sandwich$5.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, fresh jalapenos, leaf lettuce, bacon pimento cheese, brioche bun.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Panko Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried NC free range chicken, red cabbage slaw, pickled onions, honey, Duke's mayo, and pickles on a toasted brioche roll. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Item pic

 

Harry's Grille & Tavern

8426 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Harry's Chicken Sandwich$13.50
lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries
More about Harry's Grille & Tavern
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Chicken Strip SANDWICH$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Juicy, marinated Jerk chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, & tomato.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
More about Legion Brewing
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$12.50
melted mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese and pomodoro sauce served on a seeded hoagie roll
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Suffolk Punch image

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Little Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle, Brioche Bun, Handcut Fries.
More about Suffolk Punch
Haberdish image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Biscuit Sandwich$11.00
de-boned fried chicken thigh, slaw, honey mustard, bread & butter pickles
More about Haberdish
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Consumer pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Jackie Boy's
What the Fries image

 

What the Fries

10707-F Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Carolina BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about What the Fries
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Springer Mountain Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Mariposa
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.50
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.69
Breakfast Everoast Chicken Sandwich$4.69
Everoast Chicken Sandwich$7.69
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spicy honey, dill pickles, ranch, mixed greens
More about Sea Level NC
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.00
blackened chicken breast, bacon, arugula, tomato, curry aioli, hand cut chips
More about The Workman's Friend
What The Fries Food Truck image

 

What The Fries Food Truck

9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Brioche Bun | 2 Chicken Tenders | Garlic Mayo | House-made Pickles | Yum yum drizzle
More about What The Fries Food Truck
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ image

BBQ

Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ

7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.00
1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW
More about Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$12.00
Sriracha fried chicken. Crispy bacon. Scrambled egg. Hot sauce butter.
Maple syrup. Waffles.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Herb marinated grilled chicken breast. Beer honey mustard. Provolone cheese. Bacon jam. Fresh tomato. Arcadian lettuce. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Sriracha Fried Chicken . Applewood Bacon
Smoky BBQ Sauce . Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Pickles . Pickled Red Onions
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about Heist Brewery
Item pic

 

SC Cafe @ 7th

224 E 7th St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
More about SC Cafe @ 7th
Legion Brewing image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, or pickle may be added upon request
More about Legion Brewing
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled marinated hormone - free chicken breast, Heritage Farm bacon, peppery arugula, sliced tomato and finished with roasted garlic Dijon mayonnaise on toasted bread.
Venetian Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Chicken salad made with shredded chicken breast, curry powder, grapes and walnuts. Layered with romaine lettuce and fresh tomato on grilled flatbread.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
House breaded chicken Romano breast topped with San Marzano tomato basil sauce and melty cheese on a crusty baguette.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, honey buffalo sauce, dill pickle, mayo, slaw, brioche bun
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Seasonal Pickles, Hot Chile Honey, Brioche Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
Spicy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
House Made Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Fried Egg served with Hashbrown Casserole
More about The Crunkleton

