Chicken sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Chicken Souviaki Sandwich
|$9.95
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Toasted brioche with garlic butter,
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped
with our Comeback Sauce.
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, celery, red onions, dried cranberries, chopped parsley, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
|Pimento Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, fresh jalapenos, leaf lettuce, bacon pimento cheese, brioche bun.
Please choose choice of side:
french fries, sweet potato fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of soup, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Panko Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Fried NC free range chicken, red cabbage slaw, pickled onions, honey, Duke's mayo, and pickles on a toasted brioche roll. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
Harry's Grille & Tavern
8426 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Harry's Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
|Chicken Strip SANDWICH
|$5.99
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Juicy, marinated Jerk chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, fried onion strings, lettuce, & tomato.
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$12.50
melted mozzarella, provolone, parmesan cheese and pomodoro sauce served on a seeded hoagie roll
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Little Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickle, Brioche Bun, Handcut Fries.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
|$11.00
de-boned fried chicken thigh, slaw, honey mustard, bread & butter pickles
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
What the Fries
10707-F Park Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Carolina BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Mariposa
500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Springer Mountain Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.69
|Breakfast Everoast Chicken Sandwich
|$4.69
|Everoast Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
spicy honey, dill pickles, ranch, mixed greens
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
blackened chicken breast, bacon, arugula, tomato, curry aioli, hand cut chips
What The Fries Food Truck
9545 Pinnacle Drive, Charlotte
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Brioche Bun | 2 Chicken Tenders | Garlic Mayo | House-made Pickles | Yum yum drizzle
BBQ
Mint Hill Rock Store BBQ
7032 BRIGHTON PARK DR, MINT HILL
|PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.00
1/4 LB SERVED WITH RED OR WHITE SLAW
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Provolone & house-made marinara.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$12.00
Sriracha fried chicken. Crispy bacon. Scrambled egg. Hot sauce butter.
Maple syrup. Waffles.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Herb marinated grilled chicken breast. Beer honey mustard. Provolone cheese. Bacon jam. Fresh tomato. Arcadian lettuce. House-made brioche bun.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Sriracha Fried Chicken . Applewood Bacon
Smoky BBQ Sauce . Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Pickles . Pickled Red Onions
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
SC Cafe @ 7th
224 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken on a brioche bun with fresh pesto, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, or pickle may be added upon request
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled marinated hormone - free chicken breast, Heritage Farm bacon, peppery arugula, sliced tomato and finished with roasted garlic Dijon mayonnaise on toasted bread.
|Venetian Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken salad made with shredded chicken breast, curry powder, grapes and walnuts. Layered with romaine lettuce and fresh tomato on grilled flatbread.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
House breaded chicken Romano breast topped with San Marzano tomato basil sauce and melty cheese on a crusty baguette.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken, honey buffalo sauce, dill pickle, mayo, slaw, brioche bun
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Seasonal Pickles, Hot Chile Honey, Brioche Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
|Spicy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
House Made Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese, Fried Egg served with Hashbrown Casserole
- 2