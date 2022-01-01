Chicken soup in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Chicken Avgolemeno Soup
|$4.95
More about Calle Sol
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika
|$5.00
|Cup of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika
|$3.00
|Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika
|$5.00
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
More about Coaltrane's Char Grill
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Coaltrane's Char Grill
1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte
|Chicken Soup
|$5.99
Mom's traditional chicken soup, homemade with red onion, red peppers, cilantro, quinoa & wild rice
More about Kosher Charlotte
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Chicken Soup 32 oz.
|$18.00
Poached Chicken Breast, Carrots, Onions, House Chicken Stock. Serves 2
|Chicken and Matzah Ball Soup
|$7.00
House-made Chicken Stock, Chicken Breast Meat, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Matzah Balls
16oz. Serves 2
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP
|$4.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime and tortilla strips
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - BOWL
|$6.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, lime and tortilla strips