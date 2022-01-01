Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken soup

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avgolemeno Soup$4.95
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika$5.00
Cup of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika$3.00
Bowl of Spanish Bean Soup-Spanish chorizo, onion, garlic, roasted red pepper sautéed together with garbanzo beans and stewed with potatoes in chicken stock and smoked paprika$5.00
More about Calle Sol
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
More about Bahn Thai
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Spicy Miso Soup$5.50
More about Ru Sans
Coaltrane's Char Grill image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Coaltrane's Char Grill

1518 Central Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2568 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup$5.99
Mom's traditional chicken soup, homemade with red onion, red peppers, cilantro, quinoa & wild rice
More about Coaltrane's Char Grill
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup 32 oz.$18.00
Poached Chicken Breast, Carrots, Onions, House Chicken Stock. Serves 2
Chicken and Matzah Ball Soup$7.00
House-made Chicken Stock, Chicken Breast Meat, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Matzah Balls
16oz. Serves 2
More about Kosher Charlotte
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP$4.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime and tortilla strips
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - BOWL$6.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, lime and tortilla strips
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila

