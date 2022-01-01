Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte

Chicken Tikka Skewer$6.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served with red onion, cilantro, green chutney and a lime wedge. (HALAL)
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutneys. Served w/ Raita. (HALAL)
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Velvet Taco

1601 E Woodlawn Rd, Charlotte

#3 Tikka Chicken$4.60
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
GF #3 Tikka Chicken (NEW)$4.60
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil
More about Velvet Taco
Dakshin indian Grill

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

Chicken Tikka Masala$16.99
Dakshin Special Chicken Tikka$18.99
More about Dakshin indian Grill

