Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Jackieboys Charlotte

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
Chicken Fiesta Tortilla Soup with Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, and onions topped with sour cream.
More about Jackieboys Charlotte
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - BOWL$6.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, lime and tortilla strips
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP$4.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime and tortilla strips
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Samosa Chaat

Potstickers

Mango Lassi

Club Sandwiches

Paninis

Omelettes

Fajitas

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston