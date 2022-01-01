Chicken tortilla soup in Charlotte
Jackieboys Charlotte
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214, Charlotte
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
Chicken Fiesta Tortilla Soup with Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, and onions topped with sour cream.
Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - BOWL
|$6.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeño, lime and tortilla strips
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP
|$4.00
made with poached chicken, carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and chilies. Garnished with cilantro, avocado, jalapeno, lime and tortilla strips