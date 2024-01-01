Chilaquiles in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chilaquiles
The Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Pan Fried Yellow Corn Tortillas, Roasted Jalapeno Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Avocado Lime Crema, Two Sunny Eggs
Puerta - 1961 East 7th Street
1961 East 7th Street, Charlotte
|Chilaquiles Verde
|$16.00
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen & Bar - - Riverbend
3818 Corning Place, Suite C, Charlotte
|Chilaquiles
|$11.95
slightly fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in our ranchera sauce, shredded chicken, beans, and diced onions, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco, and topped with two over easy eggs