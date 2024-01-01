Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Suffolk Punch image

 

The Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$16.00
Pan Fried Yellow Corn Tortillas, Roasted Jalapeno Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Avocado Lime Crema, Two Sunny Eggs
More about The Suffolk Punch
Item pic

 

Puerta - 1961 East 7th Street

1961 East 7th Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Verde$16.00
More about Puerta - 1961 East 7th Street
Item pic

 

Margaritas Mexican Kitchen & Bar - - Riverbend

3818 Corning Place, Suite C, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$11.95
slightly fried corn tortilla pieces simmered in our ranchera sauce, shredded chicken, beans, and diced onions, cilantro, avocado, queso fresco, and topped with two over easy eggs
More about Margaritas Mexican Kitchen & Bar - - Riverbend

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Lobsters

Quinoa Salad

Chicken Wraps

Thai Tea

Greek Salad

Shumai

Gulab Jamun

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (40 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston