Chili in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chili
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|*Classic - fresh lime juice leche de tigre marinade with sliced onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.
|$15.00
|*Rocoto - spicy rocoto chili peppers, freshly squeezed lime juice, sliced onions and cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas
|$17.00
|*Classic - fresh lime juice leche de tigre marinade with sliced onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.
|$17.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.99
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$3.99
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$7.99
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Extra Side Chili Oil
|$0.47
2oz Ramakin
|Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles
|$10.63
Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds
|Sichuan Chili Oil - Mason Jar
|$9.98
16oz Mason Jar of our Sichuan Chili Oil
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Thai Chili Sauce
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Veggie Chili
|$5.25
Topped with cheddar and onions
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Side Chili Paste 2oz.
|$1.25
|Side Chili Paste 4oz
|$1.50
Mac's Speed Shop
2511 south boulevard street, charlotte
|Chili - Cup
|$4.50
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
|Chili - Bowl
|$6.00
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
|Belmont Chili Burger
|$9.25
two patties, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
|Single Belmont Chili Burger
|$6.45
one patty, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$15.00
Homemade chili, homemade southern slaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and onion straws
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Carolina Chili Dog
|$5.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
|Traditional Red Chili
|$10.00
TOPPED WITH ONIONS, JALAPEÑOS, CHESSE, SOUR CREAM.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$12.00
COVERED IN RED CHILI & CHEDDAR.
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|FULL Chili Cheese
|$8.00
CHILI LOVES CHEESE
|FULL Toasted Green Chili Fry
|$8.00
|Toasted Green Chili Chicken
|$9.00
Salsa Verde, Banana Peppers, BIB lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wheat Bun.
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Large Chili Cheese Chips
|$6.50
Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
|Small Chili Cheese Chips
|$3.75
Homemade chili and Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on your choice of Sea Salt or BBQ Kettle Chips
|Chili Pimento Cheese Chips
|$8.50
Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp
|$10.00
Ten Shrimp
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|BISON CHILI MAC N CHEESE
|$14.00
Our rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with Texas style bison chili
|PORK CHILI VERDE
|$14.00
An award-winning Mexican chili of pork slow-cooked until tender with green chilis, tomatillos, and spices, topped with sour cream, cilantro and onions
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|Asian sweet chili sauce
|$1.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Chili Mac Burger
|$9.95
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.00
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Homemade Chili
A cup or bowl of our homemade chili. Don't forget to add Pinto Bean, Onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese.
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Bean and Vegetable Chili
|$6.00
House-made Vegetable Stock, Onions, Bell Pepper, Red Kidney Beans, Black Beans,
16oz. Serves 2
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHILI CON QUESO - SMALL
|$6.00
creamy cheeses melted with roasted green poblano chiles
|PACO'S CHILI - BOWL
|$6.00
no beans! Topped with cheddar cheese. Gets garnished with sour cream and scallions
|CHILI CON QUESO - LARGE
|$8.00
creamy cheeses melted with roasted green poblano chiles
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Sweet Chili Aioli
|$0.50
Dee’s Vegan To-Go
1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte
|Chili Cheez Dawg
|$18.89
Beyond Sausage Hot Links served with chili, cheeze, and seasoned crinkle fries (SF)
|16oz Chili Cheez Fries
|$8.89
Crispy, Seasoned fries smothered with vegan American cheese and
a scoop of hearty vegan chili
|HEARTY BLACK BEAN CHILI WITH BEYOND BEEF
|$8.99
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Pork Chili Verde
|$14.00
|Pork Chili Verde Mac & Cheese
|$14.00