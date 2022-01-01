Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
f1357bb3-9cca-4c2e-a4fe-387b7a1b7087 image

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Classic - fresh lime juice leche de tigre marinade with sliced onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.$15.00
*Rocoto - spicy rocoto chili peppers, freshly squeezed lime juice, sliced onions and cilantro. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas$17.00
*Classic - fresh lime juice leche de tigre marinade with sliced onions, cilantro and chili peppers. Served with sweet potatoes, corn and crispy canchas.$17.00
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$5.99
Chili Cheese Dog$3.99
Chili Cheese Dog$7.99
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Side Chili Oil$0.47
2oz Ramakin
Shredded Chicken Chili Noodles$10.63
Hot egg noodles with CHILLED 5-spice chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, and sesame seeds
Sichuan Chili Oil - Mason Jar$9.98
16oz Mason Jar of our Sichuan Chili Oil
Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chili Sauce
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Crab$24.00
Pinky's Westside Grill image

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Chili$5.25
Topped with cheddar and onions
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chili Paste 2oz.$1.25
Side Chili Paste 4oz$1.50
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

2511 south boulevard street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili - Cup$4.50
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Chili - Bowl$6.00
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

829 Providence Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belmont Chili Burger$9.25
two patties, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
Single Belmont Chili Burger$6.45
one patty, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belmont Chili Burger$9.25
two patties, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
Single Belmont Chili Burger$7.74
One patty, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Burger$15.00
Homemade chili, homemade southern slaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and onion straws
Carolina Chili Dog image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carolina Chili Dog$5.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
Traditional Red Chili$10.00
TOPPED WITH ONIONS, JALAPEÑOS, CHESSE, SOUR CREAM.
Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
COVERED IN RED CHILI & CHEDDAR.
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FULL Chili Cheese$8.00
CHILI LOVES CHEESE
FULL Toasted Green Chili Fry$8.00
Toasted Green Chili Chicken$9.00
Salsa Verde, Banana Peppers, BIB lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wheat Bun.
Item pic

 

Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chili Cheese Chips$6.50
Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Shredded White Cheddar Cheese.
Small Chili Cheese Chips$3.75
Homemade chili and Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on your choice of Sea Salt or BBQ Kettle Chips
Chili Pimento Cheese Chips$8.50
Kettle Chips topped with Homemade Chili and Jalapeno Pimento Cheese
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili$1.00
Garlic Chili$1.00
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chili Pepper Oil$0.60
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp$10.00
Ten Shrimp
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
BISON CHILI MAC N CHEESE$14.00
Our rich and creamy mac and cheese, topped with Texas style bison chili
PORK CHILI VERDE$14.00
An award-winning Mexican chili of pork slow-cooked until tender with green chilis, tomatillos, and spices, topped with sour cream, cilantro and onions
From Philly to Charlit image

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asian sweet chili sauce$1.00
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mac Burger$9.95
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Burger$15.00
Homemade chili, homemade southern slaw, pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, and onion straws
Chili Cheese Fries$6.00
Mac's Speed Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

2414 Sandy Porter Rd, charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chili - Cup$4.50
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Chili - Bowl$6.00
Beef & Black bean chili served with tortilla chips
Letty's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chili
A cup or bowl of our homemade chili. Don't forget to add Pinto Bean, Onions, and Cheddar Jack cheese.
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean and Vegetable Chili$6.00
House-made Vegetable Stock, Onions, Bell Pepper, Red Kidney Beans, Black Beans,
16oz. Serves 2
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI CON QUESO - SMALL$6.00
creamy cheeses melted with roasted green poblano chiles
PACO'S CHILI - BOWL$6.00
no beans! Topped with cheddar cheese. Gets garnished with sour cream and scallions
CHILI CON QUESO - LARGE$8.00
creamy cheeses melted with roasted green poblano chiles
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Aioli$0.50
Restaurant banner

 

Dee’s Vegan To-Go

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheez Dawg$18.89
Beyond Sausage Hot Links served with chili, cheeze, and seasoned crinkle fries (SF)
16oz Chili Cheez Fries$8.89
Crispy, Seasoned fries smothered with vegan American cheese and
a scoop of hearty vegan chili
HEARTY BLACK BEAN CHILI WITH BEYOND BEEF$8.99
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

901 S. Kings Drive, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chili Verde$14.00
Pork Chili Verde Mac & Cheese$14.00
