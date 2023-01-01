Chimichangas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chimichangas
37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.00
crispy flour tortilla, filled with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese. served with red & green chile, sour cream, queso, salsa fresco
Paco's Taco and Tequila -
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA
|$18.00
a crispy burrito filled with grilled chicken , refried beans, pico de gallo, red rice and mixed cheese. Topped with salsa roja and chili con queso. Served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and red rice
|GROUND BEEF CHIMICHANGA
|$18.00
a crispy burrito filled with ground beef, refried beans, pico de gallo, red rice and mixed cheese. Topped with salsa roja and groli con queso. Served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and red rice