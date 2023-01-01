Chipotle chicken in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about 37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte
|Chipotle Chicken
|$14.00
black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Chipotle Honey Chicken
|$13.50
muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side
|Chipotle Honey Chicken
|$13.50
muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side