Chipotle chicken in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

37SOL - Charlotte image

 

37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd

8724 Outlets Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken$14.00
black beans, corn, gouda, creamy chipotle cheese, sour cream
More about 37SOL - Charlotte - 8724 Outlets Blvd
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Honey Chicken$13.50
muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side
Chipotle Honey Chicken$13.50
muenster cheese, bib lettuce, tomato, red onion and bacon served on pretzel bun with your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville

