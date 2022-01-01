Chocolate cake in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate cake

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lovin' Cake$8.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Cake with Chocolate$5.99
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Curd White Chocolate Cake Cup$3.99
Gluten-Free
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GLUTEN-FREE Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.49
Super rich chocolate, flourless cake. Burst of flavor and chocolate richness in every bite!
It's Chocolate Cake$6.49
Just the simple, old fashioned chocolate cake…just how you’ve always loved it!
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Motlen Chocolate Cake$8.45
Warm Chocolate Molten Cake
More about Bahn Thai
The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Chocolate Cake$7.00
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.
More about The Wine Loft
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tuxedo Cake$8.00
More about Cafe Monte
Item pic

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice
chocolate cake, chocolate mousse filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate sprinkles, ganache drip, cocoa nibs
Chocolate Cake Bites$2.00
Bite-size chocolate cake balls with sprinkles.
More about Suárez Bakery
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Nothing but Noodles
Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$7.50
More about Bulgogi Box
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.95
Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes.
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama's Giant Chocolate Cake$11.00
Layers of moist chocolate cake and rich fudge frosting served with salted caramel sauce, chocolate crunch and whipped cream.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Grandma G's famous Chocolate cake! A moist dark chocolate cake with light, whipped vanilla frosting
More about Zio Casual Italian- New
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake with Apple Compote$17.00
Dark Chocolate, Eggs, Granny Smith Apples, White Wine, Cinnamon. Serves 2-3
More about Kosher Charlotte
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.99
More about Blackfinn
Restaurant banner

 

Dee’s Vegan To-Go

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.99
Best ever moist chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting, made fresh daily
More about Dee’s Vegan To-Go

