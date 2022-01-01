Chocolate cake in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate cake
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Chocolate Lovin' Cake
|$8.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|White Cake with Chocolate
|$5.99
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Lemon Curd White Chocolate Cake Cup
|$3.99
Gluten-Free
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|GLUTEN-FREE Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.49
Super rich chocolate, flourless cake. Burst of flavor and chocolate richness in every bite!
|It's Chocolate Cake
|$6.49
Just the simple, old fashioned chocolate cake…just how you’ve always loved it!
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Motlen Chocolate Cake
|$8.45
Warm Chocolate Molten Cake
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
The Wine Loft
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Belgian Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Chocolate Mousse Cake Slice
chocolate cake, chocolate mousse filling, chocolate buttercream, chocolate sprinkles, ganache drip, cocoa nibs
|Chocolate Cake Bites
|$2.00
Bite-size chocolate cake balls with sprinkles.
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$7.50
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.95
Moist chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate frosting and decorated with chocolate flakes.
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Mama's Giant Chocolate Cake
|$11.00
Layers of moist chocolate cake and rich fudge frosting served with salted caramel sauce, chocolate crunch and whipped cream.
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
Grandma G's famous Chocolate cake! A moist dark chocolate cake with light, whipped vanilla frosting
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Chocolate Cake with Apple Compote
|$17.00
Dark Chocolate, Eggs, Granny Smith Apples, White Wine, Cinnamon. Serves 2-3
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.99