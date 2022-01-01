Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cannolis in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Chocolate Cannolis
Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis
Inizio Dilworth
2230 Park Road Suite 101, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$5.00
More about Inizio Dilworth
Inizio Providence
10620 Providence Road Suite A, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
$5.55
More about Inizio Providence
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Turkey Clubs
Buffalo Wings
Chicken Tikka
Chocolate Mousse
Fish And Chips
Fried Zucchini
Avocado Salad
Cornbread
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston