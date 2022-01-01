Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cannolis in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis

Restaurant banner

 

Inizio Dilworth

2230 Park Road Suite 101, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.00
More about Inizio Dilworth
Restaurant banner

 

Inizio Providence

10620 Providence Road Suite A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.55
More about Inizio Providence

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Turkey Clubs

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Tikka

Chocolate Mousse

Fish And Chips

Fried Zucchini

Avocado Salad

Cornbread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston