Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$2.89
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Chocolate Croissant$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
More about Amelie's French Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Garlic Bread

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Fried Rice

Flan

Waffles

Garlic Cheese Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston