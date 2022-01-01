Chocolate croissants in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.89
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant
|$4.25
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.20
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
