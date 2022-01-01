Cinnamon rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Haberdish
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$10.00
fresh baked, cinnamon, sugar, served with milk caramel dip
More about Westend Tavern
Westend Tavern
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte
|Apple Cinnamon Rolls
|$8.00
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$2.89
More about Amelie's French Bakery
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.15
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.15
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
More about From Philly to Charlit
From Philly to Charlit
2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte
|Cinnamon roll waffles
|$6.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$7.00
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.15
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
4015 Craft Street, Charlotte
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00