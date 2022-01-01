Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$10.00
fresh baked, cinnamon, sugar, served with milk caramel dip
More about Haberdish
Westend Tavern image

 

Westend Tavern

2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Cinnamon Rolls$8.00
More about Westend Tavern
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$2.89
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.15
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.15
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
From Philly to Charlit image

 

From Philly to Charlit

2200 Thrift rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon roll waffles$6.00
More about From Philly to Charlit
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Rolls$7.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.15
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
The Crunkleton image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Cinnamon Roll
More about The Crunkleton
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee LOSO image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

4015 Craft Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Dee’s Vegan To-Go

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CINNAMON ROLLS$5.99
More about Dee’s Vegan To-Go

