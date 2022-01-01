Clams in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve clams
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC - Uptown
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$7.00
New England style
|Clam Chowder Bowl
|$10.00
New England style
More about Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|HOKKAGAI NIGIRI (Surf Clam)
|$8.00
Surf Clam
More about PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
PIZZA • PASTA
PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|WHITE CLAMS D
|$17.50
Sauteed little neck clams Garlic, olive oil, white wine
|RED CLAMS D
|$17.50
Sauteed little neck clams garlic, olive oil , white wine ,marinara sauce
|WHITE CLAMS L
|$16.95
Sauteed little neck clams Garlic, olive oil, white wine