Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve clams

Consumer pic

 

Sea Hut Charlotte

2812 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Strips$12.00
More about Sea Hut Charlotte
Clam Chowder Cup image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC - Uptown

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
New England style
Clam Chowder Bowl$10.00
New England style
More about Sea Level NC - Uptown
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOKKAGAI NIGIRI (Surf Clam)$8.00
Surf Clam
More about Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Conch Clam Nigiri$3.00
More about Ru Sans
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WHITE CLAMS D$17.50
Sauteed little neck clams Garlic, olive oil, white wine
RED CLAMS D$17.50
Sauteed little neck clams garlic, olive oil , white wine ,marinara sauce
WHITE CLAMS L$16.95
Sauteed little neck clams Garlic, olive oil, white wine
More about PORTOFINOS ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar - University

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Clam Nigiri$4.50
More about Blacow burger sushi bar - University

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Soup

Salmon Salad

Omelettes

Pasta Salad

Hash Browns

Shrimp Curry

Al Pastor Tacos

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston