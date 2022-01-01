Cobb salad in Charlotte
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens with shrimp, crab, Applewood bacon, red onion, bleu cheesse, egg, roma tomatoes, & house vinaigrette.
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
NC free range chicken, hard boiled egg, romaine, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, corn, avocado, croutons, ranch dressing
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, locally sourced hickory bacon, blue cheese, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, avocado, hard boiled egg, and croutons with ranch dressing
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Village Cobb Salad
|$12.95
romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, avocado, green onion, crumbled blue cheese, raw corn. dressing: village ranch or avo goddess (we will include village ranch unless another dressing is selected)
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and avocado
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Diced Bacon, Avocado, Red onion, Blue cheese crumbles, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, cheddar cheese served with homemade ranch dressing.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|81 Chx Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Mixed Greens topped with Marinated Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber & Seasoned Croutons.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon served with homemade Ranch dressing and topped with chicken breast.
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
bacon, egg, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, iceberg and spring mix with ranch dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
MIXED GREENS WITH TOMATOES, HARD-BOILED EGG, BACON, AVOCADO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES.
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|STEAK COBB SALAD - GF
|$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
|COBB SALAD - Veg
|$13.00
Eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Cobb Salad Base
|$6.00
mixed greens, kale, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, avocado, smoked bacon lardons, preserved lemon butter croutons,
citrus white balsamic vinaigrette
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Santa Maria Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
|Santa Maria Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing