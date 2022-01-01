Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve cobb salad

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$16.00
Mixed greens with shrimp, crab, Applewood bacon, red onion, bleu cheesse, egg, roma tomatoes, & house vinaigrette.
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
NC free range chicken, hard boiled egg, romaine, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, corn, avocado, croutons, ranch dressing
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, locally sourced hickory bacon, blue cheese, red onion, tomato, roasted corn, avocado, hard boiled egg, and croutons with ranch dressing
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Village Cobb Salad image

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Village Cobb Salad$12.95
romaine, chicken, bacon, egg, cherry tomato, avocado, green onion, crumbled blue cheese, raw corn. dressing: village ranch or avo goddess (we will include village ranch unless another dressing is selected)
More about Village Juice Co
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and avocado
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Fresh Romaine, Diced Tomato, Diced Bacon, Avocado, Red onion, Blue cheese crumbles, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Swiss, cheddar cheese served with homemade ranch dressing.
More about Jackie Boy's
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
81 Chx Cobb Salad$10.99
Mixed Greens topped with Marinated Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber & Seasoned Croutons.
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.95
Lettuce blend, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, black olives, avocado, hard boiled egg, bacon served with homemade Ranch dressing and topped with chicken breast.
More about The Bella Ciao
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.00
bacon, egg, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, iceberg and spring mix with ranch dressing
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$11.00
MIXED GREENS WITH TOMATOES, HARD-BOILED EGG, BACON, AVOCADO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
STEAK COBB SALAD image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK COBB SALAD - GF$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
COBB SALAD - Veg$13.00
Eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
STEAK COBB SALAD$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Legion Brewing
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$11.00
bacon, egg, avocado, grape tomato, cucumber, iceberg and spring mix with ranch dressing
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad Base$6.00
mixed greens, kale, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, avocado, smoked bacon lardons, preserved lemon butter croutons,
citrus white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Napa on Providence
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Santa Maria Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Santa Maria Cobb Salad$15.00
Santa Maria spiced grilled flank steak with eggs, avocado, corn, tomato, bacon and herbed goat cheese served over romaine and local greens with a green goddess dressing
More about Trolley Barn

