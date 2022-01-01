Cobbler in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cobbler$7.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach Cobbler$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Cobbler$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobbler$11.00
More about Osteria LuCa
Sea Level NC image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Cobbler$9.00
Butter pecans, brown sugar cobbler, vanilla ice cream
More about Sea Level NC
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with an streusel.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with an streusel.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Cobbler$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with an streusel.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Cobbler$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Peach Cobbler image

 

Koffee Kup

9601 North Tryon Street Suite F, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peach Cobbler$3.50
More about Koffee Kup
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Cobbler$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Warmack image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vanilla Chai Apple Cobbler$12.00
More about Warmack

