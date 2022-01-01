Cobbler in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cobbler
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Apple Cobbler
|$7.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Peach Cobbler
|$5.99
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Pecan Cobbler
|$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Pecan Cobbler
|$9.00
Butter pecans, brown sugar cobbler, vanilla ice cream
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery
2424 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
|Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with an streusel.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
|Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with an streusel.
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Pecan Cobbler
|$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
|Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with an streusel.
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Pecan Cobbler
|$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Pecan Cobbler
|$6.50
Just like classic pecan pie except thicker and better, w/ a dollop of whipped cream