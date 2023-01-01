Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Mousse Cup$6.60
Dark chocolate cup filled with an cookie dough mousse finished with a ganache drizzle and cookie dough pieces.
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Café

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Mousse Cup$6.60
Dark chocolate cup filled with an cookie dough mousse finished with a ganache drizzle and cookie dough pieces.
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Café
Item pic

 

Amélie’s French Bakery and Café

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Mousse Cup$6.60
Dark chocolate cup filled with an cookie dough mousse finished with a ganache drizzle and cookie dough pieces.
More about Amélie’s French Bakery and Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Curry Chicken

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Prosciutto

Quiche

Udon Noodles

Chipotle Chicken

Tuna Sandwiches

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston