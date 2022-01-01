Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve corn dogs

Boardwalk Billy's - University image

 

Boardwalk Billy's - University

9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Corn Dog$5.99
Fried corn dog with your choice of side.
More about Boardwalk Billy's - University
Item pic

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Dog Shrimp$11.95
Eight large shrimp dipped in corndog batter, deep fried, and served with waffle fries
Viking Corn Dog$4.95
Hand-dipped hot dog deep fried on a stick
More about Pinky's Westside Grill
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Korean Corn Dog$5.95
Not your typical corn dog, this is way more fun and tasty! Let’s see your cheese pull skill!
Korean Corn Dog$5.95
Not your typical corn dog, this is way more fun and tasty! Let’s see your cheese pull skill!
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Corn Dog - LTO$6.00
Choose Mozzarella & Fish cake corn dog or Mozzarella & Potato corn dog
Korean Corn Dog - LTO$6.00
Choose Mozzarella & Smoked Fish Sausage corn dog or Mozzarella & Potato corn dog
Korean Corn Dog - LTO$6.00
Choose Mozzarella & Smoked Fish Sausage corn dog or Mozzarella & Potato corn dog
More about Bulgogi Box
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Dog$4.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
Bite-sized hotdogs wrapped in corndog and deep fried served with your choice of side and soft drink.
More about Piedmont Social House

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Seaweed Salad

Pork Dumplings

California Rolls

Pastries

Arugula Salad

Cheese Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston