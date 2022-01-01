Corn dogs in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve corn dogs
Boardwalk Billy's - University
9005 J M Keynes Dr #2, Charlotte
|Kid's Corn Dog
|$5.99
Fried corn dog with your choice of side.
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Corn Dog Shrimp
|$11.95
Eight large shrimp dipped in corndog batter, deep fried, and served with waffle fries
|Viking Corn Dog
|$4.95
Hand-dipped hot dog deep fried on a stick
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Korean Corn Dog
|$5.95
Not your typical corn dog, this is way more fun and tasty! Let’s see your cheese pull skill!
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Korean Corn Dog - LTO
|$6.00
Choose Mozzarella & Fish cake corn dog or Mozzarella & Potato corn dog
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Corn Dog
|$4.95