Cornbread in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cornbread

Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread Skillet$9.00
Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread Dressing$3.95
Extra Cornbread$0.50
Cornbread$0.50
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread Skillet$9.00
Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Cornbread image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$2.00
Housemade cornbread
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornbread Skillet$9.00
Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Restaurant banner

 

LuLus Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood #2

2308 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cornbread$2.95
More about LuLus Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood #2

