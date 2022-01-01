Cornbread in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cornbread
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Cornbread Skillet
|$9.00
Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Cornbread Dressing
|$3.95
|Extra Cornbread
|$0.50
|Cornbread
|$0.50
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Cornbread Skillet
|$9.00
Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Cornbread
|$2.00
Housemade cornbread
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Cornbread Skillet
|$9.00
Cast iron cornbread served with whipped butter and honey