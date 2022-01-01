Crab cakes in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve crab cakes
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
|$14.00
Lion's mane mushroom crab cake, balsamic mixed greens, and topped with cashew hollandaise. Choice of fruit or sweet potato homefries
Woodys Seafood Saloon
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
A delicate mixture of crab, vegetables, and sauce. Pan grilled. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.00
|Crab Cake on Brioche
|$16.00
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Rusan's Crab Cake
|$7.00
Fried Crab Cake with Batayaki Sauce
Napa on Providence
110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte
|Crab Cakes
|$20.00
napa cabbage slaw, citrus aioli, tobiko caviar