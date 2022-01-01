Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$14.00
Lion's mane mushroom crab cake, balsamic mixed greens, and topped with cashew hollandaise. Choice of fruit or sweet potato homefries
More about Living Kitchen
Woodys Seafood Saloon image

 

Woodys Seafood Saloon

11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
A delicate mixture of crab, vegetables, and sauce. Pan grilled. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
More about Woodys Seafood Saloon
Crêpe Cellar, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts

3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (462 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
Lump Meat Crab Cake, Poached Duck Egg, Sautéed, Swiss Chard, Hollandaise over Scratch-Made Biscuit with Local Sprouts
More about Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$18.00
Crab Cake on Brioche$16.00
More about Cafe Monte
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rusan's Crab Cake$7.00
Fried Crab Cake with Batayaki Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Banner pic

 

Napa on Providence

110 Perrin Pl, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$20.00
napa cabbage slaw, citrus aioli, tobiko caviar
More about Napa on Providence
Restaurant banner

 

LuLus Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood #2

2308 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
7oz MD Style Crab Cake & Shrimp Platter$40.95
Crab Cake BLT$28.95
More about LuLus Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood #2

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Teriyaki

Gyoza

Cannolis

Sliders

Shrimp Basket

Meatball Subs

Sweet Potato Fries

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston