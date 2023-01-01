Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brown Sugar Crepe Cake w/ Salted Caramel Icecream$7.50
Soft and savory brown sugar flavored crepe with bobas in between layers. Served with a scoop of salted caramel icecream....it's a Brown Sugar Heaven.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen - 1848 Galleria Blvd
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids nutella crepe$9.95
More about Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
Item pic

 

M.E.P Casual American Cuisine

500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nutella & strawberry crepes ( 3 )$10.00
fresh strawberries , stuffed with Nutella
More about M.E.P Casual American Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Chicken Biryani

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Short Ribs

Pad Thai

Roti

Nigiri

Greek Salad

Migas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (661 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston