Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CUCUMBER SALAD$4.00
SLICED CUCUMBER/KIMCHI VINAIGRETTE
More about Yamazaru
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Cucumber Salad$7.25
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella cheese in a zesty vinaigrette topped with spiced almonds. (Spicy)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Cucumber Salad$7.25
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella cheese in a zesty vinaigrette topped with spiced almonds. (Spicy)
More about Nothing but Noodles
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.75
Sliced Cucumbers, Chopped Crab Sticks and Sweet Ponzu
More about Ru Sans
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$3.00
Cucumber Salad$3.00
More about Trolley Barn

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Mahi Mahi

California Rolls

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Belly

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cornbread

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston