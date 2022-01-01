Cucumber salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cucumber salad
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|CUCUMBER SALAD
|$4.00
SLICED CUCUMBER/KIMCHI VINAIGRETTE
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$7.25
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella cheese in a zesty vinaigrette topped with spiced almonds. (Spicy)
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$7.25
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and shredded mozzarella cheese in a zesty vinaigrette topped with spiced almonds. (Spicy)
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.75
Sliced Cucumbers, Chopped Crab Sticks and Sweet Ponzu
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.00
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.00