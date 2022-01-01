Cupcakes in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Carrot Cupcake
|$5.99
More about Suárez Bakery
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Cannoli—Cupcake of the Month
|$3.75
vanilla cupcake, cannoli filling, french vanilla cream cheese icing, chocolate-covered cannoli crumble, mini chocolate chips
|Strawberry Pop-Tart—Cupcake of the Month
|$3.75
Vanilla cupcake, Strawberry Pop-Tart diplomat cream filling, Strawberry buttercream icing, Pop-Tart piece