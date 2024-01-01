Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curd rice in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve curd rice

Item pic

 

DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempered Curd Rice$7.99
More about DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
Consumer pic

 

Chaat n Dosa - Charlotte

8624 Camfield Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curd Rice(Spiced Yogurt Rice)$6.99
More about Chaat n Dosa - Charlotte

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Leche Cake

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Edamame

Turkey Wraps

Barbacoas

Sliders

Cookies

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston