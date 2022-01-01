Curry in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRY RICE BALL$5.00
KATSU CURRY$14.00
CHICKEN KATSU AND JAPANESE CURRY OVER RICE
More about Yamazaru
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
YELLOW CURRY$15.00
curried lentils, quinoa, kale, roasted cauliflower, pickled cabbage, cherry tomatoes, chimichurri sauce
More about Living Kitchen
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Curry Crab$16.00
Crispy soft shell crab & curry sauce
More about Prime Fish
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gaeng Keow Wan (Green Curry)$14.45
Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplants and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
Side Gang Dang Curry Sauce$4.50
Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)$14.45
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Lamb Skewer$16.00
with mango chutney
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Tyber Creek Pub image

GRILL

Tyber Creek Pub

1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Fries$8.00
Crispy Fries with McDonnell's Original Curry Sauce
Curry Sauce$3.00
More about Tyber Creek Pub
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Curry Sauce$2.00
More about The Workman's Friend
The Bella Ciao image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Thai Curry$16.50
Salmon, mango, spring onions in a homemade thai curry sauce, finished with sesame seeds
More about The Bella Ciao
Item pic

 

Dakshin indian Grill

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karivepaku (curry leaves) Special$16.99
Veg Karivepaku (curry leaves) Specials$13.99
South Indian Curry Special$16.99
More about Dakshin indian Grill
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Curry Udon Soup$12.95
Hot Curry Flavored Soup with Mixed Vegetables topped with Sautéed Sliced Pork
Curry Rice Ball$3.75
More about Ru Sans
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry$19.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Item pic

 

IndiGrille

1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Curry Rice Bowl$12.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
Coconut Curry Burrito$11.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
Chickpea Curry (Chana Masala) Burrito$11.99
Slow cooked chickpeas in a savory and tangy sauce. Get it fully loaded, you won't miss the meat.
More about IndiGrille
Warmack image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Rice$14.00
More about Warmack
Roy's Kitchen & Patio image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Roy's Kitchen & Patio

3112 N Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken$18.00
Our Curry Chicken is made with a chicken breast, red peppers, green peppers, onions, ginger, carrot, and of course the Jamaican Curry sauce. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side.
More about Roy's Kitchen & Patio

