Curry in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve curry
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Yamazaru
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|CURRY RICE BALL
|$5.00
|KATSU CURRY
|$14.00
CHICKEN KATSU AND JAPANESE CURRY OVER RICE
More about Living Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|YELLOW CURRY
|$15.00
curried lentils, quinoa, kale, roasted cauliflower, pickled cabbage, cherry tomatoes, chimichurri sauce
More about Prime Fish
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Crispy Curry Crab
|$16.00
Crispy soft shell crab & curry sauce
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Gaeng Keow Wan (Green Curry)
|$14.45
Green curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, eggplants and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
|Side Gang Dang Curry Sauce
|$4.50
|Gaeng Dang (Red Curry)
|$14.45
Red curry in coconut milk with peas, carrots, bamboo shoots and Thai basil. Served with choice of white rice or brown rice( Extra $2.00)
More about Soul Gastrolounge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Curried Lamb Skewer
|$16.00
with mango chutney
More about Tyber Creek Pub
GRILL
Tyber Creek Pub
1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Curry Fries
|$8.00
Crispy Fries with McDonnell's Original Curry Sauce
|Curry Sauce
|$3.00
More about The Workman's Friend
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Side of Curry Sauce
|$2.00
More about The Bella Ciao
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Salmon Thai Curry
|$16.50
Salmon, mango, spring onions in a homemade thai curry sauce, finished with sesame seeds
More about Dakshin indian Grill
Dakshin indian Grill
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
|Karivepaku (curry leaves) Special
|$16.99
|Veg Karivepaku (curry leaves) Specials
|$13.99
|South Indian Curry Special
|$16.99
More about Ru Sans
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Pork Curry Udon Soup
|$12.95
Hot Curry Flavored Soup with Mixed Vegetables topped with Sautéed Sliced Pork
|Curry Rice Ball
|$3.75
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Green Curry
|$19.00
More about IndiGrille
IndiGrille
1600 East Woodlawn Road, Unit 150, Charlotte
|Coconut Curry Rice Bowl
|$12.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
|Coconut Curry Burrito
|$11.99
Coconut milk simmered with onions, garlic, ginger, and South Indian seasonings
|Chickpea Curry (Chana Masala) Burrito
|$11.99
Slow cooked chickpeas in a savory and tangy sauce. Get it fully loaded, you won't miss the meat.
More about Roy's Kitchen & Patio
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Roy's Kitchen & Patio
3112 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|Curry Chicken
|$18.00
Our Curry Chicken is made with a chicken breast, red peppers, green peppers, onions, ginger, carrot, and of course the Jamaican Curry sauce. Served with your choice of (1) Regular Side.