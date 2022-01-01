Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Dosa in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Dosa
Charlotte restaurants that serve dosa
Curry N Cake
2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Masala Dosa
$12.99
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney
More about Curry N Cake
DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Dosa
$10.99
More about DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Eggplant Parm
Lox
Greek Salad
Garden Salad
Chocolate Cannolis
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Tikka
Cobb Salad
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(8 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(262 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston