Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve dosa

Main pic

 

Curry N Cake

2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Masala Dosa$12.99
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney
More about Curry N Cake
Item pic

 

DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL

16640 hawfield way dr, #103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dosa$10.99
More about DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Eggplant Parm

Lox

Greek Salad

Garden Salad

Chocolate Cannolis

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Tikka

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston