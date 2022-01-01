Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$13.00
Small Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$8.00
Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$13.00
More about Calle Sol
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EDAMAME$4.50
BOILED SOYBEAN WITH SALT
More about Yamazaru
Umami PokeRito image

 

Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.00
More about Umami PokeRito
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle Edamame$7.00
Steamed edamame, truffle salt
More about Prime Fish
Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Edamame$5.00
Vegan and gluten-free. Sea salt, sweet chili.
Steamed Edamame$5.00
Seasalt or sweet chili sauce topping
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.45
Steamed, lightly salted Japanese soybeans
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$7.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Edamame Potstickers$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
6 Edamame Potstickers$6.75
Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Edamame Potstickers$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
6 Edamame Potstickers$6.75
Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STIR FRY EDAMAME$9.00
Truffle oil, Sesame Oil, Rock Salt
More about Park Sushi
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Edamame$6.00
Roasted Edamame, Salt, Furikake
More about Yunta
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame with Alderwood Smoked Salt$4.00
Steamed edamame, topped with a crushed pink Himalayan sea salt.
More about Heist Brewery
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.00
Boiled soybean and salted.
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Edamame image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$4.50
Boiled Soy Bean
Spicy Edamame$4.75
Spicy Boiled Soy Bean
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

