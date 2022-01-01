Edamame in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve edamame
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing
|$13.00
|Small Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing
|$8.00
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Truffle Edamame
|$7.00
Steamed edamame, truffle salt
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Steamed Edamame
|$5.00
Vegan and gluten-free. Sea salt, sweet chili.
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Edamame
|$5.45
Steamed, lightly salted Japanese soybeans
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Edamame
|$7.00
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|4 Edamame Potstickers
|$5.25
Four tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
|6 Edamame Potstickers
|$6.75
Six tender dumplings filled with a blend of hearty edamame soybean pieces and lightly seasoned vegetables served with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|STIR FRY EDAMAME
|$9.00
Truffle oil, Sesame Oil, Rock Salt
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Edamame
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Edamame with Alderwood Smoked Salt
|$4.00
Steamed edamame, topped with a crushed pink Himalayan sea salt.
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Edamame
|$5.00
Boiled soybean and salted.
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Edamame
|$4.50
Boiled Soy Bean
|Spicy Edamame
|$4.75
Spicy Boiled Soy Bean