Eel in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve eel

Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Yamazaru
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce 2oz$0.75
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Eel Avocado Roll$7.00
More about Prime Fish
Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Eel Sauce 2 OZ$1.50
Unagi (Eel)$6.45
Eel (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
Dancing Eel Roll$10.45
California roll topped with Avocado, Eel & eel sauce sauce (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Bahn Thai
Soul Gastrolounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Gastrolounge

1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2256 reviews)
Takeout
Eel$9.00
Eel Roll$11.00
More about Soul Gastrolounge
Park Sushi image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Park Sushi

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
s/o Eel Sauce$0.50
UNAGI (Eel) ROLL$9.00
eel, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce, sesame seed
UNAGI NIGIRI (Eel)$8.00
Fresh Water Eel
More about Park Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
Eel Nigiri$7.00
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Mai Japanese Restaurant image

 

Mai Japanese Restaurant

2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel & Cucumber Temaki$5.50
Dancing Eel Roll$9.95
BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese Roll with Sushi Rice. Lightly Tempura Fried, Unagi Mayo Sauce
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Eel Nigiri$4.50
More about Blacow burger sushi bar

