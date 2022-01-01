Eel in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve eel
More about Prime Fish
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Eel Sauce 2oz
|$0.75
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$9.00
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$7.00
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Side Eel Sauce 2 OZ
|$1.50
|Unagi (Eel)
|$6.45
Eel (Sashimi 3pc/ Nigiri 2pc)
|Dancing Eel Roll
|$10.45
California roll topped with Avocado, Eel & eel sauce sauce (6 to 8 pieces) * All Rolls Contain Sesame Seeds*
More about Soul Gastrolounge
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Gastrolounge
1500-B Central Ave, Charlotte
|Eel
|$9.00
|Eel Roll
|$11.00
More about Park Sushi
SUSHI • RAMEN
Park Sushi
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|s/o Eel Sauce
|$0.50
|UNAGI (Eel) ROLL
|$9.00
eel, cucumber, avocado, unagi sauce, sesame seed
|UNAGI NIGIRI (Eel)
|$8.00
Fresh Water Eel
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$8.00
|Eel Nigiri
|$7.00
More about Mai Japanese Restaurant
Mai Japanese Restaurant
2215 AYRSLEY TOWN BLVD, STE. A, CHARLOTTE
|Extra Eel Sauce
|$0.50
More about Ru Sans
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Eel & Cucumber Temaki
|$5.50
|Dancing Eel Roll
|$9.95
BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream Cheese Roll with Sushi Rice. Lightly Tempura Fried, Unagi Mayo Sauce