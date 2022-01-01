Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Mariposa
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.29
Egg Salad per lb.$8.49
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Lb Egg Salad$6.79
51 Egg Salad Pita$10.99
Pita Bread filled with House made Egg Salad & Tomato Slices
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad$7.00
Cage Free Eggs, Dukes Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Garlic, Onion, Chive
16oz. Serves 2-3
Egg Salad 16 oz.$8.00
Eggs, Lemon Aioli, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tarragon
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.
More about Kosher Charlotte
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.95
Egg Salad with Watercress, Lemon, Mayo and served on Toasted Wheat Bread
More about Southern Pecan

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Wedge Salad

Fried Rice

Hummus

Shrimp Fried Rice

Bread Pudding

Seaweed Salad

Strawberry Shortcake

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston