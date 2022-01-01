Egg salad sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.29
|Egg Salad per lb.
|$8.49
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|1/2 Lb Egg Salad
|$6.79
|51 Egg Salad Pita
|$10.99
Pita Bread filled with House made Egg Salad & Tomato Slices
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Egg Salad
|$7.00
Cage Free Eggs, Dukes Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Garlic, Onion, Chive
16oz. Serves 2-3
|Egg Salad 16 oz.
|$8.00
Eggs, Lemon Aioli, Apple Cider Vinegar, Tarragon
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.