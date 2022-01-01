Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sausage, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Neese’s sausage, an over medium egg, Ashe County Cheddar and avocado aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
Bacon, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Hickory bacon, an over medium egg, Ashe County Cheddar and smoked paprika aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
Soy Chorizo, Egg + Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Vegan soy chorizo, over medium free range egg, Ashe County cheddar, and smoked paprika aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Haberdish image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$9.00
Fried egg, cheddar slice, Edwards country bacon, served on choice of house made biscuit or house made English muffin
More about Haberdish
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Style Egg Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Mariposa
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Bacon Croissant Sandwich$8.00
Egg & Sausage Croissant Sandwich$8.00
Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich$8.00
More about Cafe Monte
Bagel Bin & Deli II image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Bagel Bin & Deli II

16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.29
Egg Sandwich$3.29
Egg White Sandwich$3.49
More about Bagel Bin & Deli II
Kosher Charlotte image

 

Kosher Charlotte

6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.
More about Kosher Charlotte
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$14.95
Egg Salad with Watercress, Lemon, Mayo and served on Toasted Wheat Bread
More about Southern Pecan

