Egg sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Sausage, Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Neese’s sausage, an over medium egg, Ashe County Cheddar and avocado aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
|Bacon, Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Hickory bacon, an over medium egg, Ashe County Cheddar and smoked paprika aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
|Soy Chorizo, Egg + Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Vegan soy chorizo, over medium free range egg, Ashe County cheddar, and smoked paprika aioli on a warm brioche roll. Served with crunks.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried egg, cheddar slice, Edwards country bacon, served on choice of house made biscuit or house made English muffin
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Egg & Bacon Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
|Egg & Sausage Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
|Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$8.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Bagel Bin & Deli II
16709 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.29
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.29
|Egg White Sandwich
|$3.49
Kosher Charlotte
6619 Sardis Road, Charlotte
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Choice of Bread, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, Pickle Spear, Choice of Sides and Drink.