Eggplant parm in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$21.00
Mozzeralla & Pomodoro Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$11.95
With your choice of pasta
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$8.50
|Eggplant Parmigiana - NO PASTA
|$7.95
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA D
|$13.25
Flour and egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
|$10.70
Fried eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA L
|$9.50
Flour and egg battered in tomato sauce melted mozzarella