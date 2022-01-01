Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Mozzeralla & Pomodoro Sauce
More about Osteria LuCa
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$11.95
With your choice of pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$8.50
Eggplant Parmigiana - NO PASTA$7.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA D$13.25
Flour and egg battered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB$10.70
Fried eggplant with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA L$9.50
Flour and egg battered in tomato sauce melted mozzarella
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.99
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria

