Enchiladas in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thrifty Enchiladas$14.00
Choice of roasted chicken or shredded beef corn enchiladas, topped with our signature queso, handmade guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo, served with rice and re-fried beans.
More about El Thrifty CLT
Southbound image

 

Southbound - Southend

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
CHIHUAHUA CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHICKEN ADOBO, SALSA ROJA, SOUTHBOUND CREMA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO
Shrimp Enchiladas$15.00
GRILLED SHRIMP, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SALSA VERDE, SOUTHBOUND CREMA, AVOCADO, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO
More about Southbound - Southend
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$9.50
topped with our signature Texas beef chili, cilantro and chopped raw onions
BEEF ENCHILADAS$15.00
packed with seasoned ground beef and topped with chili gravy
ENCHILADAS DE DENNIS$15.00
roasted chicken, fresh spinach and mixed cheese. Topped with chili con queso, finished with avocado and red pepper crema
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #11 Sardis

1820 Sardis Road North, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2739 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas de Lujo$11.99
More about Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill - #11 Sardis

