Enchiladas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about El Thrifty CLT
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Thrifty Enchiladas
|$14.00
Choice of roasted chicken or shredded beef corn enchiladas, topped with our signature queso, handmade guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo, served with rice and re-fried beans.
More about Southbound - Southend
Southbound - Southend
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
CHIHUAHUA CHEESE ENCHILADA, CHICKEN ADOBO, SALSA ROJA, SOUTHBOUND CREMA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$15.00
GRILLED SHRIMP, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SALSA VERDE, SOUTHBOUND CREMA, AVOCADO, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,
Paco's Taco and Tequila - 6401 Carnegie Blvd. #8A,
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$9.50
topped with our signature Texas beef chili, cilantro and chopped raw onions
|BEEF ENCHILADAS
|$15.00
packed with seasoned ground beef and topped with chili gravy
|ENCHILADAS DE DENNIS
|$15.00
roasted chicken, fresh spinach and mixed cheese. Topped with chili con queso, finished with avocado and red pepper crema