Fajitas in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fajitas
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Fajita Pita
|$10.95
Fajita seasoned chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Green peppers, Red peppers, Onions served with Salsa and Hot Sauce
El Thrifty CLT
1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Carnitas Fajitas for 2
|$22.00
CITRUS & SPICE MARINATED PORK, CHARED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIMICHURRI CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
|Carne Asada Fajitas for 2
|$26.00
MARINATED & SMOKED SIRLOIN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
|Chicken Adobo Fajitas for 2
|$22.00
ADOBO MARINATED CHICKEN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIMICHURRI CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
Just Fresh
301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito
|$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, roasted red peppers and diced red onion
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|VEGETABLE FAJITAS
|$14.00
sauteed spinach, diced tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms and corn
|SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$26.00
sauteed shrimp, zucchini, yellow squash and mushrooms
|COMBO FAJITAS
|$26.50
pick your favorites: *steak, chicken, shrimp or vegetable