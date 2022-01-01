Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve fajitas

GWRNoDa image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Pita$10.95
Fajita seasoned chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Green peppers, Red peppers, Onions served with Salsa and Hot Sauce
More about GWRNoDa
El Thrifty CLT image

 

El Thrifty CLT

1115 N Brevard Street, STE 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
More about El Thrifty CLT
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carnitas Fajitas for 2$22.00
CITRUS & SPICE MARINATED PORK, CHARED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIMICHURRI CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
Carne Asada Fajitas for 2$26.00
MARINATED & SMOKED SIRLOIN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
Chicken Adobo Fajitas for 2$22.00
ADOBO MARINATED CHICKEN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIMICHURRI CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
More about Southbound
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Just Fresh

301 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Steak & Egg Burrito$6.99
Whole wheat tortilla, scrambled eggs, braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, roasted red peppers and diced red onion
More about Just Fresh
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGETABLE FAJITAS$14.00
sauteed spinach, diced tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms and corn
SHRIMP FAJITAS$26.00
sauteed shrimp, zucchini, yellow squash and mushrooms
COMBO FAJITAS$26.50
pick your favorites: *steak, chicken, shrimp or vegetable
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Banner pic

 

Cantina 1511- Toringdon

12330 Johnston Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Steak Fajitas$18.00
More about Cantina 1511- Toringdon

