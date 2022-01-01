Filet mignon in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|$ Filet Mignon
|$10.50
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Filet Mignon Tataki
|$14.00
Shared thin sliced filet mignon served with Ponzu sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Filet Mignon Tataki
|$14.00
More about Blackfinn
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Filet Mignon
|$31.99
7 oz chargrilled filet, garlic roasted potatoes, steamed broccoli