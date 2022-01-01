Fish and chips in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fish and chips
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$9.00
2 cod filets with House made tartar sauce and fries.
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Hand Breaded Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Kohlrabi Slaw, Tartar Sauce
GRILL
Tyber Creek Pub
1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Fish & Chips
|$15.99
Beer battered cod served served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tarter and lemon.
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
battered cod, green peas, hand cut chips, tartar sauce
TACOS • SEAFOOD
The Waterman SE
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte
|Lunch Fish & Chips
|$16.00
|Fish & Chips
|$24.00
beer-battered cod, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Kid Fish & Chips
|$5.95
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
Three pieces of beer-battered cod, served with potato wedges and cole slaw with our homemade tartar sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
beer battered haddock, crispy fries, tartar sauce and cole slaw