Fish and chips in Charlotte

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips Basket$9.00
2 cod filets with House made tartar sauce and fries.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Suffolk Punch image

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.00
Hand Breaded Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Kohlrabi Slaw, Tartar Sauce
More about Suffolk Punch
Tyber Creek Pub image

GRILL

Tyber Creek Pub

1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
Crispy Beer Battered Cod accompanied by Fries and Homemade Tartar Sauce
More about Tyber Creek Pub
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$15.99
Beer battered cod served served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail, tarter and lemon.
More about Jackie Boy's
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
battered cod, green peas, hand cut chips, tartar sauce
More about The Workman's Friend
67b4bb18-dbd3-44a9-8673-d8c8e8cd12b6 image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

The Waterman SE

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Fish & Chips$16.00
Fish & Chips$24.00
beer-battered cod, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar
More about The Waterman SE
Letty's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Fish & Chips$5.95
Fish & Chips$13.95
Three pieces of beer-battered cod, served with potato wedges and cole slaw with our homemade tartar sauce
More about Letty's
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.99
beer battered haddock, crispy fries, tartar sauce and cole slaw
More about Blackfinn
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

2400 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$11.95
More about Lulu's Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood

