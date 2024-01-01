Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish curry in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve fish curry

Consumer pic

 

Biryani Nation

14027 Conlan Circle, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Curry$15.99
More about Biryani Nation
Banner pic

 

Curry N Cake

2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kerala Fish Curry$15.99
More about Curry N Cake

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Greek Salad

Sweet Potato Pies

French Fries

Rangoon

Brulee

Burritos

Pad See

Caprese Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston