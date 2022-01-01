Fish sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Full Court Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Delectable fried fish fillet with lettuce, tomato and a special STATS aioli served on a Brioche bun.
More about Westend Tavern
Westend Tavern
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road, Charlotte
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Lightly battered cod topped with cheese and tarter sauce, on a ciabatta bun.
More about Sea Level NC
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Carolina Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
daily Fresh catch, cajun aioli, mixed greens, pineapple salsa