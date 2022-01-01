Flank steaks in Charlotte
|Four Pack Seared Wagyu Flank Steak
|$54.99
Nebraska American Wagyu, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Separate choice of sauce, served on the side.
|Individual Seared Wagyu Flank Steak (6 oz)
|$12.99
Nebraska American Wagyu, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Choice of sauce served on the side.
|Seared Wagyu Flank Steak Meal
|$70.00
Nebraska American Wagyu, GF. Includes 4 entrée portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls
|Individual Seared Wagyu Flank Steak (6 oz)
|$13.00
GF. With Balsamic-Red Wine Reduction. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Sauce on the side.
|Four Pack Seared Wagyu Flank Steak (2 lb)
|$65.00
GF. With Balsamic-Red Wine Reduction. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Sauce on the side.
|5 oz. Flank Steak*
|$14.00
5 oz flank steak*, veal jus, beurre monte
|Flank Steak
|$26.00
Veal Jus, Beurre Monte
|Flank Steak* Sandwich
|$17.00
Flank steak*, onion, pickled jalapeno, cilantro lime aioli, provolone, hoagie roll