Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve flank steaks

Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Four Pack Seared Wagyu Flank Steak$54.99
Nebraska American Wagyu, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Separate choice of sauce, served on the side.
Individual Seared Wagyu Flank Steak (6 oz)$12.99
Nebraska American Wagyu, GF. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Choice of sauce served on the side.
Seared Wagyu Flank Steak Meal$70.00
Nebraska American Wagyu, GF. Includes 4 entrée portions, 2 small sides, small table salad & 4 dinner rolls
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Individual Seared Wagyu Flank Steak (6 oz)$13.00
GF. With Balsamic-Red Wine Reduction. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Sauce on the side.
Four Pack Seared Wagyu Flank Steak (2 lb)$65.00
GF. With Balsamic-Red Wine Reduction. Seared to rare with reheat instructions for finishing at home so as not to over-cook. Sauce on the side.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
5 oz. Flank Steak*$14.00
5 oz flank steak*, veal jus, beurre monte
Flank Steak$26.00
Veal Jus, Beurre Monte
Flank Steak* Sandwich$17.00
Flank steak*, onion, pickled jalapeno, cilantro lime aioli, provolone, hoagie roll
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Penne

Green Beans

Spinach Salad

Cupcakes

Maki

Chicken Salad

Nigiri

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston