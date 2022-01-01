Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs) image

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs)$4.50
Chicken | Vegetable.
Pan Fried Dumplings (VEGAN)$4.50
(4) Veggie mix w/ tofu
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Iron Dish - Charlotte image

 

Iron Dish - Charlotte

9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Dumplings 8pc$4.75
Fried Dumplings 4pc$2.75
More about Iron Dish - Charlotte
Item pic

 

Xiao Bao - Charlotte

1115 n brevard st, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)$9.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
large is 3 pieces
Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)$6.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
small is 2 pieces
not gluten free
contains fish sauce
More about Xiao Bao - Charlotte

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Meat Calzones

Grilled Chicken

Veggie Rolls

Coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Parmesan

Mussels

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston