Fried dumplings in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Pan Fried Dumplings (4pcs)
|$4.50
Chicken | Vegetable.
|Pan Fried Dumplings (VEGAN)
|$4.50
(4) Veggie mix w/ tofu
Iron Dish - Charlotte
9605 N. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Fried Dumplings 8pc
|$4.75
|Fried Dumplings 4pc
|$2.75
Xiao Bao - Charlotte
1115 n brevard st, charlotte
|Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (large)
|$9.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
large is 3 pieces
|Fried Caramel Pork Dumplings (small)
|$6.00
Glutinous rice balls stuffed with caramel lemongrass chili pork and fried crispy with lettuce and dipping sauce
small is 2 pieces
not gluten free
contains fish sauce