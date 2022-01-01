Fried pickles in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fried pickles
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Mariquitas Nachos - fried green plantain chips topped with lechon, pickled onions and cilantro aioli
|$9.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Fried Pickles
Woodys Seafood Saloon
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte
|Southern Fried Pickles
|$8.00
House-made pickles, deep fried. Comeback sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BoxCar Betty's
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Fried Pickles w/Ranch
|$4.99
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Fried Pickled Okra
|$9.00
cornmeal breading, chive buttermilk dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Fried Pickles (V)
|$12.00
DILL PICKLE CHIPS BREADED & SERVED WITH RANCH & SRIRACHA RANCH. (V)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Ten Pickles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Fried Pickles
|$6.95
|Side Fried Pickles
|$3.50
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
Hand-battered Pickle slices fried crispy and served with a side of Creole Tartar Sauce.