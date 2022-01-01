Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mariquitas Nachos - fried green plantain chips topped with lechon, pickled onions and cilantro aioli$9.00
More about Calle Sol
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$9.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Woodys Seafood Saloon image

 

Woodys Seafood Saloon

11318 North Community House Road Suite 200, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southern Fried Pickles$8.00
House-made pickles, deep fried. Comeback sauce
More about Woodys Seafood Saloon
BoxCar Betty's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BoxCar Betty's

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles w/Ranch$4.99
More about BoxCar Betty's
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickled Okra$9.00
cornmeal breading, chive buttermilk dressing
More about The Workman's Friend
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles (V)$12.00
DILL PICKLE CHIPS BREADED & SERVED WITH RANCH & SRIRACHA RANCH. (V)
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$8.00
Ten Pickles
More about Empire Pizza
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.95
Side Fried Pickles$3.50
More about Diamond Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.95
Hand-battered Pickle slices fried crispy and served with a side of Creole Tartar Sauce.
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$6.99
Southern fried pickle chips served with buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

