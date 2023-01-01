Fruit salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fruit salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|FRESH FRUIT SALAD
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
The Wine Loft - Southend
2201 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Stone Fruit Salad
|$10.00
Pickled stone fruit, hot honey sunflower vinaigrette, sunflower seeds, sheep's feta, pickled chilies, baby kale.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|A La Carte | Fruit Salad
|$4.00
Amelie's French Bakery and Café
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|A La Carte | Fruit Salad
|$4.00
Amélie’s French Bakery and Café
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|A La Carte | Fruit Salad
|$4.00