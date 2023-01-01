Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve fruit salad

Consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRESH FRUIT SALAD$7.00
More about Living Kitchen
The Wine Loft image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

The Wine Loft - Southend

2201 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Stone Fruit Salad$10.00
Pickled stone fruit, hot honey sunflower vinaigrette, sunflower seeds, sheep's feta, pickled chilies, baby kale.
More about The Wine Loft - Southend
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A La Carte | Fruit Salad$4.00
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Café

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte | Fruit Salad$4.00
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Café
Item pic

 

Amélie’s French Bakery and Café

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte | Fruit Salad$4.00
More about Amélie’s French Bakery and Café
Item pic

TAPAS

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

1320 South Church Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STONE FRUIT SALAD$12.00
SMOKED TROUT • WATERCRESS • PEACHES • NECTARINES • BLACK
PLUMS • POPPY SEED DRESSING
More about Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

